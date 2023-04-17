 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hiring hits slow lane in India, only 53% of employers offer jobs in January-March quarter: Survey

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST

However, in a more positive development, close to half of the Indian workers are not looking to switch jobs in 2023

According to the quarterly hiring tracker released by online job portal Indeed, the BFSI sector witnessed the most significant hiring (representative image)

There has been a considerable dip in hiring during the January-March period as only 53 percent of employers offered jobs, down from 64 percent in the previous quarter (October-December), a report revealed on April 17.

According to the quarterly hiring tracker released by online job portal Indeed, the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector witnessed the most significant hiring with 71 percent of the sector’s employers hiring during the quarter. Healthcare (64 percent) and construction and real estate (57 percent) were the other two sectors that hired substantially. In contrast, sectors such as media and entertainment (49 percent), IT/ITeS (29 percent), and manufacturing (39 percent) saw the least hiring during the quarter.

However, in a more positive development, close to half of the Indian workers are not looking to switch jobs in 2023. In what was considered to be the era of the great resignation, the report also noted that employees are "bucking the trend" by choosing to stay put in their current organisations, with over 37 percent of all jobseekers looking to prioritise their career growth in 2023.

Workplace trends in 2023: