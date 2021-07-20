Hiring alert: Zee entertainment to onboard 500 talent for its technology hub

live bse live

Media and entertainment company Zee Entertainment is setting up a technology hub in Bengaluru and the company aims to ramp up its talent workforce and bolster data and technology capabilities.

The company is looking to hire more than 500 talent.

In an announcement made on Tuesday, the company said that the innovation centre in Bengaluru will onboard talent having a strong expertise in the field of design, technology, data and cyber security.

Out of the 500 talent Zee is looking to hire, it has already on-boarded over 120 experts to drive the change and enhance its overall tech prowess.

“The new technology hub set up in Bengaluru will create an environment that sparks innovation. The centre will be focused on developing tech products and data solutions by creating synergies across our businesses, promoting innovative thinking and driving collaboration. We are looking for sharp, like-minded innovators who think new, act agile and create with passion to join us and shape the next,” said Nitin Mittal, President – Technology & Data, ZEE.

Zee is betting big on its digital platforms including over the top (OTT) platform ZEE5, pay per view platform Zee Plex and short video sharing platform HiPi.

For ZEE5, which currently has 72.6 million monthly active users (MAUs) and 6.1 million daily active users (DAUs) and it is estimated that it has around four to five million subscribers, the company is adding new and exclusive content.

The company recently had bought the rights of Salman Khan's Radhe for both the video streaming platform and pay per view platform.

After Radhe, the company is also planning to offer more big budget Bollywood content on both OTT and pay per view.

When it comes to OTT, Punit Goenka, CEO, Zee Entertainment while discussing the Q4 FY21 results had said that people are slowly moving to subscription video on-demand (SVOD) service. And this is why the company will be launching SVOD service in international markets like Europe, UK and US.

In addition, Zee is banking on its short video sharing platform, the TikTok rival HiPi which last year had seen 43 million users of ZEE5 upgrading to HiPi.