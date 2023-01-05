Hiring activities to weaken in India as recession fears rise globally

Representative image

Employers in India have conservative hiring intentions in the January-March quarter as global headwinds weigh in on hiring prospects, according to a report.

As per the latest edition of the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey of over 3000 employers, about 48% of Indian companies said they will hire more people in the March quarter, 16% expect a decrease in hiring intent, 34% expected to keep workforce levels unchanged and only 2% were unsure about hiring intentions.

India’s net employment outlook, derived by taking the percentage of employers anticipating an increase in hiring activity and subtracting from this the percentage of employers expecting a decrease in hiring activity, stands at 32%, which is a decrease of 17% percent year-on-year.

As per the report, employers in all four regions of India expect to grow payrolls during the first quarter of 2023. North India has shown a strong hiring pace where the outlook stands at 36% followed by West India at 32% while the outlook for South India and East India is 29% and 26% respectively.

Organizations in the IT industry, finances, and real estate report the most optimistic outlook, followed by consumer goods and services.

Large organizations (250+ employees) are more than thrice as optimistic as micro (less than 10 employees) to hire in the coming quarter, according to the report.

Hiring confidence continues to drop across countries as concerns rise over the possible recession and steady inflation, the report stated.

Hiring managers across Asia-Pacific anticipate strong but slowing hiring intentions. Singapore (+33%), Australia (+32%), and India (+32%) report the most optimistic Outlooks, and the most cautious countries are Japan (+8%) and Taiwan (+11%).

Globally, the strongest hiring intentions in the financials and real estate sector are found in Singapore (57%).

The survey is based on interviews with nearly 39,000 public and private employers across 41 countries and employers in 38 of 41 countries and territories anticipate a net positive hiring outlook.