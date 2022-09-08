English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Hindustan Zinc incorporates fertilisers subsidiary

    The objective of the newly formed entity will be to carry on the business of manufacturing, selling, and dealing with multiple grades of nitrogenous, phosphatic, and potassic fertilizers.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 08, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Mining and resources producer Hindustan Zinc has formed fertiliser subsidiary in the name of Hindustan Zinc Fertilisers, the company said in an exchange filing on September 8.

    The objective of the newly formed entity will be to carry on the business of manufacturing, selling, and dealing with multiple grades of nitrogenous, phosphatic, and potassic fertilizers.

    Last week, Hindustan Zinc said that it has executed a long-term renewable power delivery agreement (PDA) up to a capacity of 200 MW with SPV, namely Serentica Renewables India 4 Private Limited.

    The company announced an investment of Rs 350 crore for a 26 percent stake in the special purpose vehicle (SPV) that was created on February 18 for the implementation of RE power projects.

    Currently, Vedanta Ltd holds 64.92 percent in HZL, while the government holds 29.53 percent. Only a 5.5 percent stake is with the public.

    Close

    HZL was a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the administrative control of the Mines Ministry and was privatised in 2002.

    The shares of Hindustan Zinc are trading flatline at 288.35 apiece today at 12.20 PM. The stock is down nearly 10 percent this calendar year.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Hindustan Zinc
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 11:59 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.