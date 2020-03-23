Hindustan Unilever snaps up Glenmark-owned VWash

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on March 23 said it is acquiring has signed an agreement Glenmark Pharmaceuticals-owned intimate hygiene brand VWash.

"The deal includes acquisition of intellectual property rights, including trademarks, design and know-how related to the VWash brand. The consideration has been split into two parts involving an upfront cash payment upon closing of the deal and a deferred consideration over the next three years," HUL said in a press release.

The transaction is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions and both the companies are looking to seal the deal in the next few months.

"Glenmark will continue to manage the business until the transaction is completed, and will also continue to manufacture for HUL for an agreed period of time," the release added.