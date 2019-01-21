Hindustan Unilever on course to achieve direct reach, improve efficiency

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) Q3 performance was in line with estimates with a 9 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to Rs 1,444 crore against last year's Rs 1,326 crore.

Volume growth of 10 percent exceeded Street expectations.

Revenue for the quarter was Rs 9,558 crore, up 11 percent over previous year's Rs 8,590 crore.

HUL management in its post result conference call said the supply chain restructuring was progressing well which will enable 6-7 percent of cost savings in the medium-term.

“The restructuring will continue for the next 4-6 quarters, impacting exception item in P&L,” said Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director.

Ongoing re-imaging strategy has shown favourable results in the last two years, he said.

The company’s business operating matrix has shown improvement in terms of speed, and market coverage along with better operational matrices in terms of lower inventory days, net working capital and well-placed capital reserves to undertake faster inorganic growth.

Speed to market increased by 40 percent in 2018 compared to 2015, effective coverage (direct reach) and assortment put together also improved 40 percent over the calendar year 2016-18, inventory days reduced by 20 percent over 2016-18.

Rural growth exceeds urban

Rural growth for HUL is 1.3 times that of urban growth at present. However, Mehta believes rural should be growing at a much faster pace than 1.3x.

In the past few years, the surge in agri business and rural sales has been the driving factor of the future growth potential of FMCG businesses in India. Rural contributes 35-40 percent of overall sales value.

Rural segment growth is on the radar of analysts in assessing the roadmap of the top FMCG companies in India.

HUL operates in three segments of home care, beauty care, and foods solutions business. Of this, the home care and beauty care products are widely distributed in rural and semi-rural areas too, given the rising youth lifestyle aspirations of rural India.

With broad fundamentals looking better for the overall FMCG sector in India, brokerages believe there are also some rural-specific factors which look positive for the medium term.

The overall good monsoon, higher MSP (minimum support price) and upcoming elections for states and the central government could provide tailwinds to the existing growth momentum.

The decline in macro commodities like crude oil, palm oil and stable currency should also add to the favourable factors for the sector and the companies in terms of margins.