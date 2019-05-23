App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 05:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hindustan Copper plans to raise borrowing limits to Rs 2,500 crore

Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) is a public sector undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of Mines.

Representative Image
State-owned Hindustan Copper on May 23 said that next week, its board will consider increasing borrowing limits from the existing Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

In a filing to the BSE, the company said "the board of directors in its meeting scheduled on May 28, 2019, will inter alia consider and recommend increase in borrowing limits from existing Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2,500 crore...and creation of security/charge for seeking approval of shareholders of the company".

The company had earlier said its board has approved raising up to Rs 1,400 crore through an issue of equity shares to qualified institutional investors.

The Cabinet last year had approved a fresh equity issue of 15 percent by Hindustan Copper to help it raise over Rs 900 crore.

First Published on May 23, 2019 05:10 pm

