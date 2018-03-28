Hinduja Global Solutions buys AxisPoint Health for $14 million

Business process management company Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) on Wednesday said that its United States unit has bought population health management company AxisPoint Health for USD 14 million.

The transaction, which is expected to close in the next 15 days, will give HGS access to an addressable market opportunity of USD 3 billion.

"Organically, it would have taken us three to five years to build such a capability (provided by AxisPoint)," said Partha DeSarkar, Chief Executive Officer, HGS.

AxisPoint Health provides care management, nurse advice line and analytics services. The company has around 400 employees, including over

280 US-registered nurses in the US providing condition and case management programs, a 24X7 nurse advice line, and powerful tools for member identification, stratification and reporting.

HGS will gain access to over 20 new clients across leading commercial plans, Blues plans and state Medicaid programmes.

The deal was carried out between HGS Population Health LLC, USA, and CMH Services Subsidiary LLC, USA, operating under the trade name of AxisPoint Health.

"The acquisition of AxisPoint adds a strategic capability to our healthcare portfolio by strengthening our presence in the clinical services segment, and specifically in the population health management space. Combined with our existing services, we see a huge opportunity to cross-sell solutions to the payer industry," said DeSarkar.

The healthcare business is HGS's largest, contributing 51 percent of the company's revenue in the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

"The population health management segment is an attractive market, with healthcare payers looking to simplify and personalize the care experience while reducing costs and improving health outcomes. HGS already has a significant presence in the US healthcare market, and we see a lot of synergies with AxisPoint Health’s portfolio of services," said Ramesh Gopalan, President – Global Healthcare and Head of India business, HGS.

DeSarkar said HGS will continue to look at more acquisitions going forward.

"With the support of a global powerhouse behind us, we’ll have the resources we need to continue to provide our clients with the best, most innovative and most efficient solutions that empower membersto make the right choices for their health," said Christopher A Long, President of AxisPoint Health.