Hindalco subsidiary Novelis acquires US-based Aleris for $2.6 bn

Aluminium major Hindalco subsidiary Novelis Thursday announced the acquisition of Aleris Corporation, a global aluminium rolled products major, for $2.58 billion in a debt finance deal.

Of the enterprise value of $2.58 billion, cash consideration will be $775 million and the balance $1.8 billion will be in debt. An additional payment of $50 million will be made by Novelis. There will be no equity issuance from Hindalco or Novelis.

“The deal is part of our vision to make Hindalco a multinational, with focus on value-added products and be closer to key customers,” Hindalco Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, told Moneycontrol.

Novelis President and CEO Steven Fisher will take over the reigns at Aleris. “The rest of the management will remain,” he added.

Of the total turnover of $21 billion, $15 billion will come from the combine of Novelis and Aleris.

Fisher said the company expects a minimal impact of protectionism steps from the US and Europe. “We have facilities close to our customers, locally. Thus we are not impacted by the duties,” he said.

He put the synergy between Novelis and Aleris in two buckets. The first transformational synergy will start taking shape within one to three years of the acquisition completion. This involves functions like procurement, sales, and optimisation.

The second synergy involved the integration of Novelis and Aleris facilities in China. “This will take three years after the acquisition,” said Fisher.

The synergy will lead to benefits of $150 million a year.

The transaction is expected to close in 9-15 months, said Birla.

The acquisition has been done at a multiple of 7.2x at expected earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of $360 million. Consolidated net debt to EBITDA is expected to be below 3.5x at the time of closing.

Aleris is the market leader in the Building and Construction (B&C) segment in the US, driven mainly by its unique recycling enabled continuous cast technology at Uhrichsville and other plants in the US. Novelis will get in all 13 manufacturing facilities of Aleris in the US, Asia & Europe

The acquisition will strengthen Novelis’ leadership position in the fast-growing automotive segment with best in class assets in Lewisport, the US, and Duffel, Belgium.

This also marks Novelis’ entry into the high-end aerospace segment, with technological capabilities in manufacturing and research & development in Aleris’ facility in Koblenz, Germany.

Hindalco's proforma consolidated revenues will be at approximately $21 billion with an employee base of around 40,000.

“This will solidify our position as the World’s No.1 aluminium value-added products player,” Birla said.

Hindalco recorded the highest revenue of $18 billion & EBITDA of $2.2 billion last year.

Aleris' FY17 adjusted EBITDA was $201 million on a turnover of $2.9 billion.