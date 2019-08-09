Hindalco shares fall 3% after Q1 results

Shares of Hindalco Industries on August 9 fell nearly 3 percent after the company posted 27.9 percent decline in consolidated profit for June quarter 2019.

The scrip declined 2.73 percent to close at Rs 176.10 on the BSE. During the day, it dipped 4.22 percent to Rs 173.40.

At the NSE, shares dropped 2.23 percent to close at Rs 177.

Hindalco Industries on August 9 posted 27.9 percent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 1,062.89 crore for June quarter 2019 on the back of lower commodity prices and global downturn.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 1,474.69 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco Industries said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations in April-June dropped to Rs 30,268.20 crore from Rs 31,205.61 crore in the year-ago period.