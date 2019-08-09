App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 06:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hindalco shares fall 3% after Q1 results

The company had posted a profit of Rs 1,474.69 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco Industries said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Shares of Hindalco Industries on August 9 fell nearly 3 percent after the company posted 27.9 percent decline in consolidated profit for June quarter 2019.

The scrip declined 2.73 percent to close at Rs 176.10 on the BSE. During the day, it dipped 4.22 percent to Rs 173.40.

At the NSE, shares dropped 2.23 percent to close at Rs 177.

Close

Hindalco Industries on August 9 posted 27.9 percent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 1,062.89 crore for June quarter 2019 on the back of lower commodity prices and global downturn.

related news

The company had posted a profit of Rs 1,474.69 crore in the year-ago period, Hindalco Industries said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations in April-June dropped to Rs 30,268.20 crore from Rs 31,205.61 crore in the year-ago period.

"While profits were impacted by the global downturn and lower commodity prices, Hindalco held its ground and delivered a steady performance," the company said in a statement.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 9, 2019 06:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Hindalco Industries #India #markets #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.