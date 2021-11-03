MARKET NEWS

Hindalco Industries to acquire Polycab India subsidiary Ryker Base

With this acquisition, Hindalco is mulling to strengthen its copper rod manufacturing capacity by providing a time-to-market advantage, which will allow the firm to cater to the growing demand from electrical and electronics sectors.

Moneycontrol News
November 03, 2021 / 06:08 PM IST
Representative image

Hindalco Industries Limited, the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, on November 3 announced the acquisition of 100 percent equity stake in Polycab India Limited's owned subsidiary Ryker Base Pvt Ltd (Ryker), with an aim to boost its value-added copper portfolio.

The acquisition will be through Hindalco’s wholly owned subsidiary Renuka Investments & Finance Ltd and purchase consideration for the stake is based on an enterprise value of Rs 323 crore, according to a company statement.

With this acquisition, Hindalco, the country's largest copper producer, is mulling to strengthen its copper rod manufacturing capacity by providing a time-to-market advantage, which will allow the firm to cater to the growing demand from electrical and electronics sectors.

Shares of Hindalco on November 3 ended 2.01 percent higher at Rs 478.15 on the BSE.

"Hindalco’s Copper is a vital input into India’s accelerating journey on Electrification, Urbanisation, Renewables and E-Mobility. Keeping the needs of the nation and industry in mind, Hindalco has taken the step to expand its capacity," Hindalco Industries' Managing Director Satish Pai said in the statement.

"The acquisition takes forward Hindalco’s downstream strategy. We had recently announced two projects – a greenfield aluminium extrusions plant in Silvassa, and a flat-rolled products facility in Hirakud – aimed at enhancing our product mix towards more value-added products. The Ryker deal will further enrich our portfolio of downstream products," he added further.

Ryker’s 225,000-ton plant for manufacturing cast and rolled copper wire rods is located at Gujarat's Waghodia. Its copper wire rods facility uses German technology and consumes less energy and is significantly lower on carbon emissions.

The plant is well aligned with Hindalco’s ESG focus, the firm said.

Hindalco's copper products are customised for use in home electrification and in India’s core sectors like power, construction, automobiles and Indian Railways. It also operates one of the world’s largest single-location custom Copper Smelters at Dahej in Gujarat, with a copper rod capacity of 345,000 tons.
Tags: #Aditya Birla group #electronics sector #equity stake #Hindalco Industries #Polycab India Limited #Ryker Base
first published: Nov 3, 2021 06:08 pm

