Hindalco flags 'inflationary cost pressures' as Q3 profit falls 63%

Hindalco Industries on February 9 flagged worldwide "inflationary cost pressures" as the Aditya Birla Group company reported a 63 percent drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,362 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Industries worldwide were being "buffeted by macro-economic and inflationary cost pressures, yet we delivered a strong operational performance with higher volumes across India business segments", Satish Pai, Managing Director, Hindalco Industries, said.

Listing the segment-wise performance, Pai said though the India aluminium upstream business EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) came under pressure from the surge in input costs and lower realisations, it was partially offset by higher volumes and better pricing.

The copper business registered a 40 percent growth in EBITDA, driven by "higher volumes and better realisations, supported by a robust domestic demand."

Moneycontrol News