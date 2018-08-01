App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 08:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hind Copper to issue 15% fresh equity, to raise Rs 901 cr

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) today approved the proposal of HCL to issue fresh equity of 15 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Cabinet today approved a fresh equity issue of 15 percent by Hindustan Copper which will help the state-run company raise Rs 900.6 crore. Hindustan Copper (HCL) will issue 13.87 crore fresh equity shares, to the extent of 15 percent, which will bring down government stake in the PSU to 66.13 percent, an official statement said.

The government holds 76.05 percent stake in the PSU, at present.

At the current market price, issuance of 15 percent fresh equity would garner Rs 900.6 crore to the company.

"HCL will use the proceeds of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to meet its expansion/capex plan which would create employment opportunities for 9,300 persons approximately," the statement said.

related news

Expansion projects of HCL are located in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) today approved the proposal of HCL to issue fresh equity of 15 percent.

The paid-up share capital of HCL will increase to Rs 532 crore, from the present Rs 462.61 crore.

"The raising of the fund is essential for HCL's expansion plans to achieve production level of around 1.90 lakh tonnes of metal in copper concentrate and thus meet around 30 percent of the refined copper demand of the country," the statement added.

Hindustan Copper, a vertically integrated copper producer, is primarily engaged in business of mining and processing of copper ore to produce refined copper metal.

Shares of HCL closed at Rs 64.90, up 7.99 percent from the previous close on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 08:00 pm

tags #Business #Hindustan Copper #Market news

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.