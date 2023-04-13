 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hilton, world's third largest hotel chain, plans to double India footprint in 3 years

Maryam Farooqui
Apr 13, 2023 / 02:37 PM IST

Bullish on the Indian market, the global hotel chain on April 12 signed an agreement to launch its first Waldorf Astoria, its luxury brand, in Jaipur. The next Waldorf Astoria is planned in destinations like Goa, Hilton, Asia Pacific, president Alan Watts tells Moneycontrol

A hotel room in Conrad, Bengaluru: Image: Hilton

The world's third-largest hotel chain Hilton is bullish on the Indian market and plans to expand to around 75 hotels by 2026 while bringing its luxury brand, Waldorf Astoria, to the country.

The time was right to bring the Waldorf Astoria to India—first in Jaipur and we are also exploring destinations like Goa, Hilton, Asia Pacific, president Alan Watts told Moneycontrol.

On April 12, Hilton announced an agreement for a Waldorf Astoria in Jaipur. The company signed a contract with Dangayach Group to develop the hotel, which is expected to open for business in 2027.

"In addition, we have signed four hotels in India. We have got 24 hotels today and 13 (are) under construction. We will double our India footprint in the next three years and will continue to double our footprint in every three to five years,” Watts said.