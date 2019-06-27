Hilleman Labs licenses oral cholera vaccine to Bharat Biotech for development and commercialisation

Hilleman Laboratories, a vaccine developer, has entered into a collaboration with Bharat Biotech in India for further development, manufacturing and commercialisation of Hillchol - its next-generation oral cholera vaccine.

Hilleman Laboratories is a joint-venture partnership between the US drugmaker MSD and the UK-based Wellcome Trust.

As part of the agreement, Bharat Biotech, a prominent vaccine maker in India, will be responsible for phase three clinical trial, along with scaling-up the manufacturing process to commercial stage and establish product specifications required for WHO pre-qualification.

Hillchol was designed at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden and subsequently developed by Hilleman Labs including demonstration of safety and immunogenicity in an age de-escalating Phase I/II clinical trial conducted in Bangladesh.

Cholera is an acute diarrheal infection caused by Vibrio Cholerae and has been responsible for seven pandemics till date. Cholera is a poverty-related disease, endemic in South Asia and Africa, and is on the WHO priority list.

Globally, cholera accounts for 2.8 million cases and an estimated 95,000 deaths annually. In India, about 30 percent of the population or 375 million people remain at risk.

Deployment of oral Cholera vaccines (OCVs) are an essential public health component of comprehensive Cholera prevention and control, recommended by the WHO and an element of its “EndCholera” initiative.

"Hillchol contains a single recombinant Hikojima strain which expresses both Inaba and Ogawa antigens, resulting in a shorter and simpler manufacturing process as compared to licensed OCVs," said Prof. Jan Holmgren, University of Gothenburg who along with his colleague Dr. Michael Lebens and their team invented the vaccine.

"Availability of an affordable Cholera vaccine is particularly significant considering that more than 50 GAVI eligible countries have been categorized as Cholera-endemic. We hope this collaboration will provide an innovative vaccine solution which is both affordable and accessible," said Davinder Gill, Chief Executive Officer of Hilleman Laboratories.

Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, said the company has a capacity to deliver 50 million doses per year.

"The addition of a WHO pre-qualification of Hillchol in the future, will not only solve the demand uncertainty but aid in affordability thereby resulting in the wider use of such a vital oral Cholera vaccine worldwide,” Ella said.