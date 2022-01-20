MARKET NEWS

business

Higher GRM, improved Jio performance to aid RIL’s Q3 result?

Reliance Industries (RIL), the most valuable company in India, is likely to post a strong set of numbers when it reports the December quarter earnings on January 21, 2022. Check out the video to know what the street expects from RIL’s Q3 performance.

