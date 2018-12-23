App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2018 04:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

HFCL bags orders worth Rs 148 crore

The contracts are for executing telecommunication systems projects for Mauritius Metro Express Project and Dhaka Metro Mass Rapid Transit System.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Telecom equipment maker Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited (HFCL) said on December 23 it has bagged two contracts worth Rs 148 crore from Larsen & Toubro.

The contracts are for executing telecommunication systems projects for Mauritius Metro Express Project and Dhaka Metro Mass Rapid Transit System.

The Mauritius Metro Express Project is along a 26-km route that will connect Curepipe to Immigration Square in the capital Port Louis, the company said in a BSE filing.

The Dhaka Metro Mass Rapid Transit System Project is along a 20 km route and is an elevated metro rail system connecting Uttara and Motijheel, it added.
tags #Business #Companies #HFCL #India

