HFCL bags orders worth Rs 148 crore

Telecom equipment maker Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited (HFCL) said on December 23 it has bagged two contracts worth Rs 148 crore from Larsen & Toubro.
The contracts are for executing telecommunication systems projects for Mauritius Metro Express Project and Dhaka Metro Mass Rapid Transit System.
The Mauritius Metro Express Project is along a 26-km route that will connect Curepipe to Immigration Square in the capital Port Louis, the company said in a BSE filing.
The Dhaka Metro Mass Rapid Transit System Project is along a 20 km route and is an elevated metro rail system connecting Uttara and Motijheel, it added.
First Published on Dec 23, 2018 04:03 pm