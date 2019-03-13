Hexaware Tech falls after cutting Q4 revenue guidance

Hexaware Technologies falls in early trade after it revised its fourth-quarter revenue guidance downwards. The company now expects revenue for the December quarter at USD 92 million, down from an earlier guidance of USD 94.7 million-USD 96.5 million.

Revised revenue guidance also includes the impact of USD 450,000 on account of hurricane Sandy in the eastern cost of the United States, it said.

Hexaware shares down 4 percent at 102.05 rupees.

Hexaware's lower guidance comes on the back of fears that revenue outlook for 2013 for Indian IT companies looks bleak after Cognizant Technology Solutions' SEC filing.