Hester Biosciences in discussions with Bharat Biotech for tech transfer of Covaxin
"A triparty consortium has been formed with the Government of Gujarat as the lead partner, to explore the prospects of manufacturing the Covid vaccine through technology from Bharat Biotech," Hester Biosciences said in a statement.
May 16, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was granted restricted emegency use approval in 'clinical trial mode' on January 2.
Hester Biosciences said the discussions with Bharat Biotech for technology transfer to produce Covaxin is underway.
"The discussions are currently on-going with Bharat Biotech towards reviewing the infrastructure at Hester, the technology adoption process and the regulatory compliance. Based on the outcome of the review, the next course of action will be determined," the statement added.
Ahmedabad-based Hester is into animal and poultry vaccines.
The Hindu BusinessLine, on May 15, reported that Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre, Hester Biosciences, and OmniBRx Biotechnologies firmed up discussions with Bharat Biotech which would help them produce an additional 20 million doses per month.
Bharat Biotech has already signed agreements with three public sector undertakings such as Hyderabad-based Indian Immunologicals Ltd, Mumbai-based Haffkine Biopharmaceuticals, and Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Limited (BIBCOL), a DBT facility at Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. Bharat Biotech has stated that it will be adding 700 million doses per annum of Covaxin capacity by the end of 2021.
