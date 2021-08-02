MARKET NEWS

Hero MotoCorp sales dip 13% in July

In the domestic market, the company's wholesales dropped to 4,29,208 units last month from 5,12,541 units in July 2020.

PTI
August 02, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp reported a 13 per cent dip in total sales at 4,54,398 units in July. The company had sold 5,20,104 units in the same month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Exports, however, increased to 25,190 units last month as against 7,563 units in the year-ago period.

Most of the retail touch-points of the company are operational across the country, although localised lockdowns imposed by certain states in the wake of sporadic coronavirus cases continue to restrict the customer movement, the two wheeler major noted. India's rural economy and semi-urban market is expected to bounce back on the hopes of good monsoon and customers' preference for personal mobility, it added.

The company continues to monitor the on-ground situation and remains optimistic about continuously improving consumer sentiment in the coming months with the onset of the festive season, it said.
Tags: #Auto #Business #Companies
first published: Aug 2, 2021 09:24 am

