App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 06:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hero MotoCorp gets BS-VI certification for Splendor from ICAT

The BS-VI emission norms compliant motorcycle has been designed and developed in-house at the company's R&D hub, the Centre of Innovation and Technology, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on June 10 said it has received BS-VI certification for Splendor iSmart motorcycle from International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT).

The BS-VI emission norms compliant motorcycle has been designed and developed in-house at the company's R&D hub, the Centre of Innovation and Technology, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

The company claimed it is the first vehicle manufacturer in the country to receive BS-VI certification for a two-wheeler. Having received the certification, it is now eligible to start manufacturing the certified model, it added.

Close

"With this, Hero MotoCorp has reaffirmed its commitment to be ready for the BS-VI transition much ahead of the April 1, 2020 deadline," it added.

The two-wheeler major has the technological prowess for meeting BS-VI norms and will now be gearing up to make its large portfolio of motorcycles and scooters BS-VI compliant, it said.

ICAT is the premier testing and certification agency authorised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for giving testing and certification services to vehicle and component manufacturers situated within India and abroad.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #Companies #Hero Motocorp #India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.