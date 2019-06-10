Hero MotoCorp gets BS-VI certification for Splendor from ICAT

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on June 10 said it has received BS-VI certification for Splendor iSmart motorcycle from International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT).

The BS-VI emission norms compliant motorcycle has been designed and developed in-house at the company's R&D hub, the Centre of Innovation and Technology, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

The company claimed it is the first vehicle manufacturer in the country to receive BS-VI certification for a two-wheeler. Having received the certification, it is now eligible to start manufacturing the certified model, it added.

"With this, Hero MotoCorp has reaffirmed its commitment to be ready for the BS-VI transition much ahead of the April 1, 2020 deadline," it added.

The two-wheeler major has the technological prowess for meeting BS-VI norms and will now be gearing up to make its large portfolio of motorcycles and scooters BS-VI compliant, it said.

ICAT is the premier testing and certification agency authorised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for giving testing and certification services to vehicle and component manufacturers situated within India and abroad.