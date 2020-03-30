In Pics: Here's how corporate India is joining the fight against COVID-19

India's corporate world has committed or donated more than Rs 2500 crore in direct and indirect aid to help fight the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). Here's a look at all such major contributions Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/15 Tata Trusts, the philanthropic arm of the Tata group and Tata Sons, the group's holding company, have committed Rs 1,500 crore to fight the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). The funds will be used to buy personal protective equipment for medical personnel, respiratory systems, testing kits and setting up modular treatment facilities for patients. (Image: Humans of Bombay/ Facebook) 2/15 A contingency fund of Rs 150 crore has been set up by ITC. This fund will be utilised primarily to provide relief to vulnerable and most needy section of society who have been harshly impacted by the pandemic and have faced significant disruption in their livelihoods. The fund will collaborate with district authorities to provide assistance to the district health and rural healthcare eco-system (Image: ITC Hotel, MakeMyTrip) 3/15 The JSW Group has committed Rs 100 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) in support to all on-going relief efforts. In addition, funds have also been earmarked to source and import ventilators, testing kits, as well as personal protective equipment (masks, gloves etc) for health care workers. (Image: JSW) 4/15 Mining giant Vedanta has set up a dedicated Rs 100 crore fund that will cater to three specific areas – livelihood of the daily wage worker, employees and contract workers, preventive health care and will provide timely help to communities in and around various plant locations of the company (Image: Moneycontrol) 5/15 Bajaj Group has pledged Rs 100 crore to fight against Covid-19. The group will support government and identified private sector hospitals to upgrade ICUs, procure additional equipment and consumables including ventilators and personal protection equipment, enhance testing, and set up isolation units. (Image: Moneycontrol) 6/15 Adani Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Adani Group, has contributed Rs 100 crore to the PM CARES Fund for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The group had earlier announced the donation of Rs 5 crore and Rs 1 crore to Gujarat and Maharashtra CM relief funds respectively. (Image: Reuters) 7/15 Hero Cycles has set up a Rs 100 crore contingency fund that will be put to use as and when required to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 situation on employees, suppliers, customers and communities across India. The organization has also reached out to the governments in Punjab, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to extend any help required by authorities in addressing the crisis. (Image: Hero Cycles) 8/15 Axis Bank has set aside Rs 100 crore to support customers, employees, vendors, government agencies and the community at large towards curbing the spread of coronavirus. The bank has waived off charges on various transactions, to ensure seamless and convenient banking (Image: Axis Bank) 9/15 Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has committed Rs 100 crore to help in the fight against coronavirus. HUL will also donate 2 crore pieces of Lifebuoy soaps besides providing free supplies of sanitation and hygiene products such as hand sanitizers, bar soaps and floor cleaners. HUL will donate Rs 10 crore to upgrade the health care facilities in testing centres and hospitals. (Image: Moneycontrol) 10/15 The Godrej Group has earmarked Rs 50 crore for community support and relief initiatives in India against coronavirus. The fund will back some of the initiatives underway focused on public health and essential supplies, as well as additional efforts in the months ahead. It had earlier donated Rs 5 crore to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). (Image: Moneycontrol) 11/15 The Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) has contributed a fund of Rs 50 crore from its own reserves to help the needy workers of the industry impacted by Covid-19. The fund allocated will also be utilized to support the Government in undertaking several initiatives to fight the current crisis. (Image: Moneycontrol) 12/15 Kotak Mahindra Bank will be donating Rs 25 crore to the ‘PM Cares’ fund and a further Rs 10 crore to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. (Image: Moneycontrol) 13/15 Auto maker TVS Motor Company and die-caster Sundaram-Clayton announced spending of Rs 30 crore to support the nationwide efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. The funding will come through Srinivasan Services Trust and will include measures ranging from manufacturing and supplying supportive equipment such as masks, to providing cooked meals to healthcare workers and police officers. (Image: TVS Motor Company) 14/15 Sun Pharma has committed to donate Rs 25 crore worth of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQS), Azithromycin, other related drugs and hand sanitisers to support India's fight against coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Reuters) 15/15 MG Motor India will contribute Rs 2 crore to government hospitals and health institutions providing medical assistance in Haryana and Gujarat. The contribution includes gloves, masks, ventilators, medicines and beds. While MG Motor India will directly contribute Rs 1 crore, its employees have pledged to donate the remaining amount of Rs 1 crore. (Image: Moneycontrol) First Published on Mar 30, 2020 09:20 am