you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 03:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hero Electric ties up with CSC to promote EVs in rural areas

CSC e-Governance Services India is a special purpose vehicle that has been set up by the Ministry of Electronics & IT under the Companies Act, 1956 to oversee implementation of the CSC scheme.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Hero Electric on October 3 said it has tied up with CSC e-Governance Services India to provide eco-friendly mobility solutions to consumers in rural areas.

The company, which is a leading maker of electric vehicles, will offer products to consumers via CSC channel in tier 2 and 3 towns.

Currently CSCE has 2,50,000 centres with the Gram Panchayat and 1,50,000 centres in urban cities, which act as a host of B2C services of the CSC (Common Service Centres) channels for citizens of the remote areas of the country.

"As pioneers in the electric two-wheeler industry in India, this partnership perfectly aligns with our purpose of promoting green mobility by identifying opportunities for EV transition even at the grassroots level," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said in a statement.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #Companies #Hero Electric #India

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

