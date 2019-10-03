Hero Electric ties up with CSC to promote EVs in rural areas

Hero Electric on October 3 said it has tied up with CSC e-Governance Services India to provide eco-friendly mobility solutions to consumers in rural areas.

The company, which is a leading maker of electric vehicles, will offer products to consumers via CSC channel in tier 2 and 3 towns.

CSC e-Governance Services India is a special purpose vehicle that has been set up by the Ministry of Electronics & IT under the Companies Act, 1956 to oversee implementation of the CSC scheme.

Currently CSCE has 2,50,000 centres with the Gram Panchayat and 1,50,000 centres in urban cities, which act as a host of B2C services of the CSC (Common Service Centres) channels for citizens of the remote areas of the country.