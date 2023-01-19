Heritage Foods enters instant energy drink segment with GlucoShakti

Hyderabad-based dairy products firm Heritage Foods has entered the fast-growing energy drink segment with the launch of GlucoShakti, a whey-based drink.

Primarily in the business of milk and dairy products, renewable energy, and cattle feed, Heritage Food’s new whey-based instant energy drink will be available across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, the company said on January 19.

According to data firm Statista, the market size of energy drinks in India is estimated at Rs 2,400 crore, growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 45-50 percent.

The company has also launched its premium curd range - Creamilicious Curd - across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra after launching it in Delhi NCR.

On January 13, the company announced that the board had fixed January 20 as the record date for its rights issue which will open on January 30. The company in September 2022 had approved the issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:1 through a rights issue at the face value of Rs 5 each to the shareholders.