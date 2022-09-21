English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme in Oct, book your seats.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Heritage Foods board to consider fund raising via rights issue on September 30

    The board meeting will be held nearly two months after Heritage Foods declared its Q1 FY23 results, with the company's revenue climbing by 27 percent year-on-year.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 21, 2022 / 06:19 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Branded dairy products player Heritage Foods Ltd on September 21 said its board of directors will meet on September 30 to consider raising of funds via rights issue.

    "A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 30th September, 2022, at the registered office of the company at Hyderabad," the company informed the stock exchanges.

    The meeting has been called to "consider and approve inter alia raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares on a rights issue basis under applicable laws, rules, regulations thereof and subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required", the regulatory filing added.

    In the quarter ending June 2022, Heritage Foods had reported a net profit of Rs 7.3 crore. The company's revenue, during the same period, climbed by 27 percent year-on-year to Rs 820.9 crore.

    Shares of Heritage Foods traded at Rs 320.30 apiece at the end of market hours at the BSE, which was 1.46 percent lower as compared to the previous day's close. At the NSE, the share value ended at Rs 319.30, which was 1.81 lower as against the last closing price.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #business news #Fund raising #Heritage Foods #rights issue
    first published: Sep 21, 2022 06:19 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.