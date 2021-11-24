Here’s how it felt flying on the new Boeing 737 MAX

(Left to right) Boeing India president Salil Gupte and SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh flag off the Delhi- Gwalior flight with the Boeing 737 MAX on November 23.

It was with some trepidation that I walked through Gate 42 C of Delhi’s IGI airport to board the bus that would take me to SpiceJet’s Boeing 737 MAX MAX aircraft. The airline was operating a special Delhi-Gwalior-Delhi flight on Tuesday to reinstate the MAX in its fleet.

The Boeing plane was finally ready to take to the skies in India after being grounded for over two-and-a-half years in the wake of two crashes that left over 300 people dead in 2019. The tragedies led to a global ban on the Boeing 737 MAX, which was lifted only in late 2020.

India rescinded its order grounding the MAX in August this year. But the furore over the two crashes has made flyers wary about safety on this particular Boeing aircraft.

SpiceJet has ordered 155 MAX aircraft

SpiceJet, the only Indian operator of the Boeing 737 MAX in India, has 13 such aircraft in its fleet of which two are now flying. The remaining 11 will be inducted over the next few days. The airline has ordered 155 MAX aircraft and plans to induct another 50 by the end of calendar 2023.

Currently, two SpiceJet 737 MAX aircraft are being used for flights to various cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Bagdogra, Dharbanga and Goa.

At some level I knew that my fears were unfounded. The numbers speak for themselves. Data provided by Boeing show that today, more than 175 out of 195 global regulators have opened their airspace to the 737 MAX. Over 30 airlines have returned their MAX fleets to service and those airlines have safely flown over 235,000 commercial flights, totalling more than 575,000 flight hours. The fleet has a schedule reliability rate of more than 99 percent.

Redesigned interiors

Besides these reassuring numbers, MAX’s manufacturer Boeing has used the time the plane was grounded not only to find out and rectify the reasons for the crashes but also to redesign the interiors for a more comfortable flight. The cabin seems huge. The overhead cabins open and close upwards instead of downwards, ensuring that passengers sitting on the middle and aisle seats get much more headroom space.

The MAX planes had crashed because of issues with the engine but there were, and still are, many positives in favour of the aircraft. A passenger looking at the aircraft from outside can easily figure out that it is a MAX as the engine is larger and from the wingtips.

It is a little more difficult to make out you are flying in a MAX when you are in the cabin, till you start noticing small details. Boeing claims that the cabin is quieter compared to the other aircraft. To test this I decided to take a window seat overlooking the wing. It proved to be a different experience. As the aircraft began to taxi for take-off there were some muffled noises but a fraction of what I had heard on other airlines’ aircraft recently.

Plenty of seating space

What really caught my attention was the amount of seating space. While SpiceJet is an all-economy, no-frills airline, the seats provide a very comfortable and spacious feeling. The sidewalls on the aircraft seem finely sculpted to provide space. This could be because the seat has been designed in a way that your knees do not touch the back of the seat in front of you, an irritant on many aircraft. Push your seat back and you can comfortably stretch out.

On the return flight, I decided to sit near the emergency exit and found it to be even better as I was able to stretch my legs out more -- almost till the end of the seat in front. Not a bad way to fly on long-haul flights that take six-odd hours, like flying to Istanbul or Moscow from India. The MAX can fly non-stop for this duration and SpiceJet is said to be exploring the option of starting flights to such destinations.

The seat was also very comfortable and I did not get a sore back despite flying from Delhi to Gwalior and returning to Delhi after a brief halt.

A green aircraft with in-flight entertainment

Besides, the MAX also provides in-flight entertainment. Flyers can watch a number of movies, television programmes or other entertainment programmes in various languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Bengali. Given that the flying time was only about 35 minutes one way, I did not get to fully explore this feature.

At the moment a passenger cannot surf the net or make voice calls.

The MAX is a ‘green’ aircraft, and SpiceJet is making an extra effort to make flyers aware of this aspect. The headrest of the seat in front has a cover that says: “This flight is not just Red, hot, Spicy it’s also Green.” Below that message, it says: “SpiceJet’s new Boeing MAX fleet now has 14 per cent reduction in carbon emissions, 50 per cent lesser Nitrogen emission and a 40 per cent lesser noise footprint.”

(Ashwini Phadnis was on the Boeing 737 MAX at the invitation of SpiceJet)