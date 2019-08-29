Here's how a company helped its clients earn over Rs 500 crore in a year through brand licensing

LicenseWorks, a corporate brand licensing agency, helped its clients earn over Rs 500 crore last year.

But how did LicenseWorks mangae to do it?

It did so through corporate brand licensing which allows companies to go beyond their core businesses.

It also widens consumer base, expands retail penetration, generates incremental revenue.

For instance, Black + Decker partnered with Stovekraft, a Bengaluru-based firm, which introduced a line of BLACK+DECKER branded kitchen and home appliances including blenders and juicers, among others.

"The core business of the brand (Black + Decker) is power tool. One extension for the brand that has done well is home appliances segment. So, B&D (Black + Decker) is present in kitchen and home appliances through brand licensing model," said Rishabh Singla, Managing Partner, LicenseWorks.

Some of the brands LicenseWorks represents include Elle Décor, Santa Barabara Polo Club and Harvard, which came to India through the launch of an exclusive apparel collection in partnership with Myntra in 2014.

Their client list signals that Indian companies are yet to warm up to the licensing model.

"Corporate brand licensing is still a young concept in India. But some Indian companies are thinking about it but it will take time for them to understand the licensing model," said Pranav Anand, Managing Partner, LicenseWorks.

He added that the "big challenge for them has been that the (Indian) market is still unorganized around 85-90 percent of the retail is still unorganised".

"If we talk about modern retail and e-commerce it has started only in last few years and e-commerce has grown at a tremendous scale and that has fueled the growth of licensing in India. Consumers are hungry for international brands and that is where licensing will take off at much faster pace in the coming years," he said.

While there seems to be no definite answer to how big the brand licensing industry is in India, globally Anand said the business generates $270 billion.

"US, Canada and UK are biggest markets but India, China and Brazil are the fastest growing market," he added.

International brand licensing agencies see India as a potential market where organised retail is expected to reach $220 billion by 2023.

And both Singla and Anand believe that the FMCG sector has a lot of potential for brand licensing.

"Indian companies like Nestle, Unilever, P&G have selectively used licensing to expand their brand through licensing," added Anand.

This year, LicenseWorks will focus on working on large appliances category and home security product for Black + Decker. For Thomson, it is planning for extensions into smaller appliances.

The agency will also get IronMan products like IronMan, Iron Girl and Ironkids to India across categories like apparel, footwear and fitness equipment to healthy food alternatives.