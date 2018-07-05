App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's everything you want to know about JioGigafiber

The registration process for Jio GigaFiber service will commence from August 15.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
(Image: Reuters)
(Image: Reuters)
 
 
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani unveiled 'Jio Gigafiber', the much-awaited fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services at the company’s 41st Annual General Meeting on Thursday.

The registration process for JioGigafiber service will commence from August 15. The user can register via Jio website and MyJio app, although priority will be given to users residing in the areas where the service was offered under a pilot programme last year.

The newly launched broadband service will provide its users to chose from two options- Jio Gigafiber router, which will be more suited for internet consumption on multiple devices offering up to 1Gbps speed, while Jio GigaFiber DTH box will be chiselled out to redefine home entertainment experience with the services available on a television. The user will be able to access all Jio apps via the DTH box. It will also feature enabled voice command and TV calling feature will be introduced.

Ambani further announced that the much-awaited service will roll out in over 1100 cities across India, offering high-speed fixed-line Internet so that the users can watch ultra-HD content on television as well as engage in multi-party video conferencing.

The broadband service that was launched in May, last year, under a pilot programme in selected places such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara, will finally roll out across the country. The service will be available for both residential and commercial locations.

According to their official website, the three-month preview plan offers ultra high-speed internet up to 100Mbps for 90 days along with a monthly quota of 100 GB and a complimentary access to a host of Jio's premium apps. Furthermore, no installation charges are levied, although a refundable security deposit of Rs 4,500 is taken for the ONT device.

(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 04:36 pm

tags #Companies #Jio GigaFiber #Mukesh Ambani #reliance jio

