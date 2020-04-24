App
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2020 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello! This is... | Prashant Tandon of 1mg on COVID-19 impact on e-pharma industry

Prashant Tandon, Founder & CEO, 1mg shares his insight on how has essential services like delivery of medicines and pharmaceutical products, continued uninterrupted through the nationwide lockdown

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

How have essential services like delivery of medicines and pharmaceutical products continued uninterrupted through the nationwide lockdown in India?

What are online pharmacies doing to meet the surging demand for masks and sanitisers? How are they keeping their frontline delivery staff safe? Are Indian startups worried about access to capital as we stare at a recession ahead?

Prashant Tandon, Founder & CEO, 1mg answers these questions and more in an exclusive conversation with Network18's Mridu Bhandari.

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #pharma sector

