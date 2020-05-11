Hello, This is... | Online education a new normal amid coronavirus pandemic

As it races ahead to the number two position on India's most valuable startups list, Byju's has also contributed to education continuity for students by offering free online classes during the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic. But is online education here to stay for good, or is it a temporary surge that will flatten out once normalcy returns?

Divya Gokulnath, the co-founder of Byju's tells Network 18's Kartik Malhotra that blended education - a healthy mix of online and physical classroom education - will be the new normal. Watch this exclusive webcast to find out more.