Hello, This is... | National lockdown's impact on essential commodities

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak is making Indians stay at home in lockdown for almost two months. Yet, essential commodities like milk and milk products have made their way to our doorsteps almost without disruption every single day.

In an exclusive conversation, Chakradhar Gade, Co-Founder, Country Delight, talks to Network18’s Mridu Bhandari about challenges in maintaining the milk supply chain through the lockdown period, the increased efforts towards safety and sanitation, how technology is helping deliver essential services on time and with efficiency and what remote working means to a startup founder.