you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 09:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, This is... | How long will it take for the tourism sector to bounce back?

Rajesh Magow, Group CEO, MakeMytrip, opens up to Network18's Kartik Malhotra on varied issues from cost control to a complete rethink of the business strategy as well as a glimpse into the future of air and rail travel.​

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The travel and tourism sector has found no place in the stimulus package announced by the Centre. With airlines and hotels feeling the heat, the future of the travel and tourism industry is extremely bleak.

Rajesh Magow, Group CEO, MakeMytrip, opens up to Network18's Kartik Malhotra on varied issues from cost control to a complete rethink of the business strategy as well as a glimpse into the future of air and rail travel.​

