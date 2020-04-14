Hello, This Is... | CP Gurnani on business continuity during COVID-19

He has 3 mantras for CEOs to ensure smooth functioning of operations during these tough times.
Allaying any fears of layoffs in his organisation, CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, feels that his company is well-placed to weather the storm.
"There is no chance that we will be doing any layoffs," he said.
In this exclusive conversation with Network18’s Mridu Bhandari, he reveals Tech Mahindra’s business continuity plan during the COVID-19 outbreak, the technology solutions it is offering and his top 3 mantras for CEOs around the world to ensure smooth functioning of business.
First Published on Apr 14, 2020 06:39 pm