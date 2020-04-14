App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 06:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello, This Is... | CP Gurnani on business continuity during COVID-19

He has 3 mantras for CEOs to ensure smooth functioning of operations during these tough times.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Allaying any fears of layoffs in his organisation, CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, feels that his company is well-placed to weather the storm.

"There is no chance that we will be doing any layoffs," he said.

In this exclusive conversation with Network18’s Mridu Bhandari, he reveals Tech Mahindra’s business continuity plan during the COVID-19 outbreak, the technology solutions it is offering and his top 3 mantras for CEOs around the world to ensure smooth functioning of business.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 06:39 pm

tags #Business Continuity #CEOs #Covid-19 #CP Gurnani #hello #Tech Mahindra #This is... #video #Webcast

