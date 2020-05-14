Hello, This is... | COVID-19 impact on the IT sector

As a global pandemic disrupts businesses across nations, how can emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and cloud computing help companies stay productive as well as resilient?

How are global tech companies innovating to aid the war on COVID-19? How will COVID-19 impact jobs in the IT sector? And what will our new normal look like?

In his first electronic media interview since taking charge of IBM India's business in January, Sandip Patel, MD, IBM India/South Asia, answers these questions and more in an exclusive conversation with Network18's Mridu Bhandari.