Hello, This is... | COVID-19 impact on BFSI sector

As COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the world economy, could the pandemic be the endgame for cash transactions? If digital payments and plastic cards become a new norm, why will anyone want to exchange currency notes?

Manoj Adlakha, SVP & CEO, American Express Banking Corp. India, gets into a candid conversation with Network 18’s Kartik Malhotra to discuss the future of the BFSI industry and also shares his personal journey of life in the lockdown.

Listen in for more…

