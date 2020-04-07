Hello! This is... | Business productivity during the national lockdown

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has placed India under a 21-day national lockdown. In a bid to minimise the economic damage caused by coronavirus, leaders of India Inc are taking to virtual collaboration and remote working. Can business productivity be maintained while following social distancing in these unprecedented times?

K Ganesh, serial entrepreneur and promoter of consumer internet companies like BigBasket, Portea Medical, Tutor Vista, Fresh Menu and a host of others talks to Network 18’s Mridu Bhandari about staying productive while staying home in this exclusive webcast.

