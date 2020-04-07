App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 07:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hello! This is... | Business productivity during the national lockdown

K Ganesh, serial entrepreneur and promoter of consumer internet companies like BigBasket, Portea Medical, Tutor Vista, Fresh Menu and a host of others talks to Network 18’s Mridu Bhandari about staying productive while staying home

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has placed India under a 21-day national lockdown. In a bid to minimise the economic damage caused by coronavirus, leaders of India Inc are taking to virtual collaboration and remote working. Can business productivity be maintained while following social distancing in these unprecedented times?

K Ganesh, serial entrepreneur and promoter of consumer internet companies like BigBasket, Portea Medical, Tutor Vista, Fresh Menu and a host of others talks to Network 18’s Mridu Bhandari about staying productive while staying home in this exclusive webcast.

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 06:59 pm

tags #coronavirus #India Inc #video #work from home

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Cities that went all in on social distancing in 1918 emerged stronger for it

Explained | What makes hydroxychloroquine popular? Is it really effective against coronavirus?

