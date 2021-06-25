Health, wellness brand Gaia to launch D2C platform as firms take e-commerce route

Health and wellness brand Gaia is the latest entrant to the direct-to-consumer (D2C) club in the consumer goods space.

The company, owned by Cosmic Nutracos Solutions, which also houses skincare brand Skinella, plans to make its D2C platform live for consumers from June 28.

“The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has pushed e-commerce sales to the forefront of retail with changing consumer spending habits,” Dolly Kumar, Founder and Director at Cosmic Nutracos Solutions, told Moneycontrol.

The lockdowns and social distancing norms have boosted online shopping, and this made us realise that the need to have our e-commerce platform is a must, she said.

Gaia will offer free shipping and pan-India shipment of its products such as Quinoa, Gaia A2 cow ghee and seed variants on its website.

Related stories How To: Simulate Firefox smartphone OS on your PC

The company will also roll out weekly and monthly subscription packages for consumers to avail of the services. In some cities, it is promising delivery within 24 hours.

“We have invested in making the user experience seamless and will offer features such as curated search, easy returns, shipment tracking, and hassle-free transaction on our platform,” informed Kumar.

The company has tied up with third-party logistics providers for the delivery and shipments of the products.

The D2C bandwagon

Last year, several companies from across the consumer products segments launched their D2C platforms as the pandemic impacted sales in the traditional retail channels.

FMCG companies like Marico, Emami, bottled water brand Bisleri and dairy brand Keventers are some of the players in the long list of companies that have launched their e-commerce platforms.

Most companies, however, are yet to draw significant revenues from their D2C platforms.

“It is still early days for the platform, it is slowly and gradually building up. So, we can see that this will grow. But at this point, it is not very significant,” Marico’s CFO Pawan Agrawal told Moneycontrol in a recent conversation.

Companies such as Emami are also introducing exclusive products for their e-commerce platforms to get consumer traction on it.

“The companies need to connect with buyers and given that brands take a backseat on marketplaces, where the focus is on pricing, they would like to build their own channels,” said Amarjeet Singh, Partner, Tax Regulatory and Internet Business, KPMG in India.

The digital focus

According to Dolly Kumar, while offline has been Gaia’s primary channel, with the onset of the pandemic, the company’s huge order inflow comes from marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart.

“On an average, we are doing about 500-600 orders daily from the marketplaces,” Kumar said.

E-commerce, however, still contributes a minuscule 5-7 percent share of its business, while the rest comes in from traditional formats.

This will change now, predicted Kumar, as of late, the company's sales from e-commerce has risen by as much as 80 percent. “We are expecting 20 percent of our e-commerce sales to be contributed by the D2C platform,” she added.

In the offline space, Gaia has a presence in over 25,000 retail outlets and over 500 modern trade stores.

While offline remains its strength, going ahead it will be pushing its online channels too. Gaia plans to retain its mid-premium positioning to differentiate itself from competitors such as Kellogg’s and Twinings.