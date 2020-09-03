Health, SME and motor segments seeing an uptick: SBI General Insurance CEO

Private general insurer SBI General Insurance is seeing an uptick in the health, small, medium and micro (SME) and motor insurance segments even as the industry is yet to completely see a revival amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, PC Kandpal, the newly appointed MD & CEO of SBI General said that there is some recovery seen in the economy.

“The first few months of the lockdown had pulled down demand. But the growth will now accelerate since the economy has started opening up. Health segment is seeing a rise in demand due to COVID-19 fears and with the standard COVID plans. Similarly, vehicle sale revival is leading to an uptick in motor insurance,” he added.

SBI General saw a 12.83 percent YoY rise in gross direct premium to Rs 1,888.28 crore in the April 1-July 31 period compared to the year-ago period. In the month of July 2020, the insurer saw Rs 683.11 crore as gross direct premium compared to Rs 396.18 crore in July 2019.

The general insurance industry (excluding standalone health and specialist insurers) de-grew by 1.36 percent YoY to Rs 49,528.41 crore in the April 1-July 31 period.

While SBI General parent State Bank of India was to bring out its initial public offering (IPO) in FY21, this proposal has now been postponed.

“In the future, when the appropriate time comes, we will come out with an IPO. But there is no plan for listing in the immediate future,” said Kandpal.

COVID-19 policies and related claims

As far as COVID-19 related medical claims are concerned, Kandpal said that the company has received 1,000 claims so far. He added that there is a separate team set up for COVID-19 claims and majority of the claims are from metros and urban centres.

“We are also working with the third-party administrators to ensure that the COVID-19 claims are settled quicker,” he added.

SBI General is also seeing a rise in demand for medical insurance policies. Kandpal said that the standard Corona health insurance plans will help get policyholders covered.

On the directions of IRDAI, general and health insurers have started offering standard Corona Kavach which is an indemnity-based health plan and Corona Rakshak which is a fixed-benefit health insurance policy.

The coverage period ranges between 3.5 months and 9.5 months for the policies. Premiums begin from as low as Rs 250 for the 3.5 months tenure Rs 50,000 cover and Rs 3,000 premium for the 9.5 months cover of Rs 5 lakh.

For SBI General in particular, Kandpal said that there is a spike in demand for the group medical policies which corporates take for their employees.

IRDAI data showed that SBI General saw a 92.4 percent YoY rise in health insurance gross premium in July 2020 to Rs 101.54 crore. For the April 1-July 31, there was a 64 percent YoY growth in health gross premium to Rs 374.91 crore.

Going forward, Kandpal said that SBI General will also be coming up with an insurance plan that will provide coverage for telemedicine consulting in rural areas.

“The pandemic gave us an opportunity to think afresh. Our idea is to reach out to Tier II and beyond areas. SMEs are also becoming aware of the need to buy insurance. With the special thrust on these small businesses by the government, this segment will also see a rise in insurance purchase,” he explained.