Health activists oppose Sanofi's patent applications for TB medicine in India

Tuberculosis survivor and Delhi Network of Positive People (DNP+) activist Ganesh Acharya had filed opposition for two patent applications for combinations of TB medicines in India by French pharmaceutical company Sanofi.

DNP+ and Acharya lodged pre-grant patent oppositions with the Indian Patent Office in Kolkata on November 5, 2019.

The oppositions contest the granting of two patents applied for by Sanofi: one, on a combination of rifapentine and isoniazid formulation for adults, and the second, on a child-friendly, water dispersible formulation of these drugs designed for young children.

The argument put forth by the activists is that Sanofi's patent claims are not a new invention but simply a combination of two existing drugs.

They argue that such patent claims by Sanofi are aimed at blocking Indian generic manufacturers from entering the market and retaining control over the supply of new TB preventive therapies to TB and HIV programs. They seek to ensure that the Indian Patent Office correctly applies patentability examination standards to reject Sanofi's applications.

Isoniazid and rifapentine have each been separately approved and have been in the market since 1952 and 1998, respectively.

When used together, isoniazid and rifapentine form the 3HP regimen, a preventive treatment with the potential to avert millions of cases of TB, especially among vulnerable populations such as people living with HIV (PLHIV) and children.

According to the World Health Organisation, a mere 17 percent of PLHIV who were newly diagnosed and enrolled into HIV care in India received TB preventive therapy in 2018—most received an older regimen consisting of isoniazid alone. 3HP is a shorter regimen with less liver toxicity than isoniazid taken alone. Co-formulating rifapentine and isoniazid makes 3HP even easier to take.

But, the parties opposing Sanofi's application are worried that granting patents on these combinations could limit the regimen’s availability and affordability by blocking access to generic competition until 2033/2034.

"PLHIV are 20 times more likely to get TB than the general population. Treating TB infection is a critical cog in the wheel to end AIDS. The Indian Patent Office should speedily reject Sanofi’s attempt to patent 3HP—a combination of two old TB drugs. We cannot afford to allow frivolous patents to block generic competition that could further lower prices for improved TB prevention for kids and adults," said Jai Prakash, President, DNPP.

Activist Ganesh Acharya said, "We have seen that nearly 70 percent of patents granted in India are bogus–they did not meet the criteria according to the Indian law. Therefore, as a TB/HIV activist, I have to intervene before the patent office to ensure that public health is not compromised in the interest of Big Pharma. People are dying of TB in my city Mumbai."

Acharya is backed by Third World Network (TWN), an international research and advocacy organisation.

"Rifapentine and isoniazid are public goods," said Mike Frick, Treatment Action Group (TAG), TB project co-director.

Treatment Action Group (TAG) is an independent, activist and community-based research and policy think tank fighting for better treatment, prevention, a vaccine and a cure for HIV, tuberculosis, and hepatitis-C virus.

"Sanofi is not the innovator behind rifapentine, but instead the beneficiary of public funding. The idea that the company is now seeking monopoly control over the combination of two decades-old medicines in the public domain shows that the patent system is broken; the idea of patents on combinations of medicines should be opposed," Frick added.