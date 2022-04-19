English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    HDFC Ltd divests 1% stake in Ansal Housing for nearly Rs 49 lakh

    The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 8.47 apiece

    PTI
    April 19, 2022 / 08:34 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Housing finance major HDFC Ltd on Tuesday divested 1 per cent stake in real estate company Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd through an open market transaction.

    According to bulk deal data available with the NSE, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) sold a total of 5,74,726 shares, amounting to 0.96 per cent stake of Ansal Housing Ltd.

    The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 8.47 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 48.67 lakh. The scrip of Ansal Housing closed 2.53 per cent lower at Rs 7.70 apiece on the NSE.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Ansal Housing & Construction #Bulk Deals #HDFC
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 08:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.