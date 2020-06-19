App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC looking to raise up to Rs 14,000 crore to bolster liquidity and expand business

HDFC said it has made provisions of Rs 10,988 crore as of March 31. This is Rs 6,800 crore over and above the regulatory requirement.

Ashwin Mohan @ashwinmohansays
 
 
India’s largest private sector mortgage financier Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC Ltd) is all set to join fellow heavyweights like RIL, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank and raise capital to strengthen its balance sheet. A committee of directors of the firm today approved a massive fund raising exercise of up to Rs 14,000 crore in one or more tranches through a combination of financial instruments.

Earlier this week, Moneycontrol had exclusively reported about the mega fundraising plans of the Deepak Parekh-led housing finance powerhouse. The report had said HDFC Ltd  was looking to raise  around Rs 12,000 crore in multiple tranches via a combination of a QIP and an NCD (non-convertible debenture ) + warrant or FCCB ( foreign currency convertible bond route) .

It had added that the firm wanted to boost its capital buffers due to the uncertainty caused post the outbreak of COVID-19 and potential concerns on asset quality.

The fundraising could be carried out in one or more tranches via issuance of equity shares or compulsorily convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures along with warrants, foreign currency convertible bonds either through a qualified institutional placement or other permissible modes, the company said in its official statement today.

The HDFC statement added that the said funds are being raised to augment its long term resources , finance organic & inorganic business opportunities that may arise in financial services including housing finance and /or in areas where its subsidiaries operate, and to maintain sufficient liquidity and for general corporate purposes.

The company reported a standalone profit of Rs 2,232.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, declining 22 percent due to higher provisions related to COVID-19 and high base last year. Provisions (expected credit loss) increased significantly to Rs 1,274 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 which included the impact of COVID-19, against Rs 398 crore in March quarter 2019.

HDFC said it has made provisions of Rs 10,988 crore as of March 31. This is Rs 6,800 crore over and above the regulatory requirement. To be sure, HDFC Ltd has a capital adequacy of 17.7 percent (of which 16.6 percent is tier one capital), which is one of the highest in the financial sector in India.

The gross non-performing loans as of March 31, 2020, stood at Rs 8,908 crore. This is equivalent to 1.99 per cent of the loan portfolio. The non-performing loans of the individual portfolio stood at 0.95 per cent while that of the non-individual portfolio stood at 4.71 percent.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 06:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #HDFC

