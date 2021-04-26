MARKET NEWS

HDFC Life Insurance Q4 net profit rises 2.3% to Rs 319 crore

HDFC Life's Value of New Business (VNB) increased by 14 percent YoY to Rs 2,185 crore.

Moneycontrol News
April 26, 2021 / 03:50 PM IST
HDFC Life Insurance posted a 2.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its March quarter (Q4) consolidated net profit at Rs 319.06 crore.

During the quarter, the life insurer had collected new premiums of Rs 434.47 crore as against Rs 298.40 crore in the year-ago period.

HDFC Life sold about 9.8 lakh new individual policies during the quarter under review, thereby registering a YoY growth of 10 percent in FY21.

The Value of New Business (VNB) increased by 14 percent YoY to Rs 2,185 crore. This translated to New Business Margin of 26.1 percent.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.02 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for FY21. This is subject to approval at the company's annual general meeting.

Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO, HDFC Life said, "In what has been uncertain times for humanity, we remain sensitive about the health impact and loss of lives due to the pandemic and continue to prioritise employee, customer and partner safety. We are working closely with all our partners and re-insurers to ensure timely service and claim resolution."

She added that after factoring in aspects such as latest mortality trends across business and customer segments and geographic spread of Covid 2.0, we have provided for a COVID-19 reserve of Rs 165 crore for FY22.
Moneycontrol News
