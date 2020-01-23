HDFC Life Insurance Q3 net profit flat at Rs 251 crore, VNB up 45%

Private life insurer HDFC Life Insurance posted a flat growth (2.6 percent) in its December quarter (Q3) net profit at Rs 251.09 crore, primarily due to new business strain.

Net premium income rose by 14 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,854.98 crore in Q3FY20.

The value of new business (VNB) was up 45 percent to Rs 1,407 crore for the April-December (9M)FY20.

For the period, new business premium rose by 22 percent YoY to Rs 12,150 crore, while new business rose to 26.6 percent for 9MFY20 as compared to 24 percent in the year-ago period.