App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Life Insurance Q3 net profit flat at Rs 251 crore, VNB up 45%

The value of new business (VNB) was up 45 percent to Rs 1,407 crore for the April to December (9M)FY20 period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Private life insurer HDFC Life Insurance posted a flat growth (2.6 percent) in its December quarter (Q3) net profit at Rs 251.09 crore, primarily due to new business strain.

Net premium income rose by 14 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,854.98 crore in Q3FY20.

The value of new business (VNB) was up 45 percent to Rs 1,407 crore for the April-December (9M)FY20.

Close

For the period, new business premium rose by 22 percent YoY to Rs 12,150 crore, while new business rose to 26.6 percent for 9MFY20 as compared to 24 percent in the year-ago period.

Solvency ratio stood at 195 percent as against the regulatory requirement of 150 percent.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 05:45 pm

tags #Business #Companies #HDFC Life #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.