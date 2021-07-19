HDFC Life Insurance Q1 net profit slips 40% to Rs 270 crore

New business margins (NBM) during the quarter saw an improvement on a sequential as well as YoY basis on the back of growth and balanced product mix. (Representative image)

Private life insurer HDFC Life Insurance saw a 40.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 269.55 crore. This was on the back of rise in reserves.

New business margins (NBM) during the quarter saw an improvement on a sequential as well as YoY basis on the back of growth and balanced product mix. The NBM for Q1FY22 stood at 26.2 percent, higher than 24.3 percent delivered in Q1 last year and 26.1 percent in full year FY21.

The Value of New Business stood at Rs 408 crore, a growth of 40 percent over last year.

The insurer said that "there was an excess mortality reserve of Rs 700 crore created at the balance sheet for potential adverse mortality. This reserve is over and above the policy level liabilities calculated based on the applicable IRDAI regulations."