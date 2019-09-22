App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2019 04:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC Bank to hold 1,000 grameen loan melas over next 6 months

These grameen loan melas (or village loan fairs) will be held across more than 300 districts and cover around 6,000 villages across India, HDFC Bank said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

HDFC Bank on September 22 said it plans to organise 1,000 grameen loan melas over the next six months in a bid to expand its retail portfolio.

These grameen loan melas (or village loan fairs) will be held across more than 300 districts and cover around 6,000 villages across India, HDFC Bank said in a statement.

Just like a traditional village fair, the grameen loan mela will be a one-stop shop for people from the surrounding five or six villages to access the entire range of the bank's products, it said.

Close

Customers can avail of tractor, auto, two-wheeler and agri loans or open current or savings accounts, it said.

related news

Besides, self help groups (SHGs) can avail of finance through the bank's Sustainable Livelihood Initiative.

The loan melas will also serve as a platform to educate the local populace about banking services.

In a bid to boost credit flow, the government on September 19 asked public sector banks to hold loan melas in 400 districts to lend to desirable shadow banks and retail borrowers.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 22, 2019 04:46 pm

tags #Companies #HDFC Bank #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.