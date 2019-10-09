App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 06:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC Bank takes its 'Festive Treats' to rural India

With the launch of the campaign in rural areas, people in these areas will be able to avail the offers specially created for them, the bank said in a release.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

HDFC Bank on October 9 launched the rural phase of its financial services campaign 'Festive Treats'.

With the launch of the campaign in rural areas, people in these areas will be able to avail the offers specially created for them, the bank said in a release.

The network of 1.2 lakh village level entrepreneurs (VLEs) enrolled with the government's Common Service Centres (CSC) will help people in this, the release said.

Close

It said people will get special offers on all banking products from loans to savings accounts, as well as major discounts on over 1000+ brands.

related news

"We are delighted to take Festive Treats to the millions of HDFC Bank customers residing in semi-urban and rural India. We have the best deals all in one place," HDFC Bank Country Head (Branch Banking) Arvind Vohra said.

"We are delighted to have partnered with HDFC Bank to enable delivery of banking products and services to citizen through CSCs across the country," CSC SPV CEO Dinesh Tyagi said.

Citizens can avail benefits under HDFC Bank's Festive Treat offers through the nearest CSC. This unique partnership will result in a financially inclusive society, he added.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 9, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #Companies #HDFC Bank #India

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.