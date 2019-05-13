App
Last Updated : May 13, 2019 04:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

HDFC Bank shortlists 3 startups in Digital Innovation Summit

DIS is a platform launched by HDFC Bank for start-ups from across the globe to showcase their innovations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

HDFC Bank on May 13 said three start-ups from the city - Loop Reality, BluSapphire and Appnovation Technology - were declared winners at its regional Digital Innovation Summit (DIS).

According to a press release from HDFC Bank WorkApps, a start up from Pune was the fourth winner picked by the bank after the one-day event held.

The participants were from the domains of cyber security, augmented and virtual reality, artificial intelligence, machine learning and rural agriculture, among others.

These solutions could power the banks next phase of growth.

These start-ups will get a chance to deploy their innovations within HDFC Bank, after further evaluation on technical, business, security, and compliance parameters, it said.

Country Head Digital Banking, HDFC Bank Nitin Chugh said DIS is a marriage of disruptive technologies from start-ups and HDFC Bank's customer focus.

"The objective of the Digital Innovation Summit in Hyderabad is to have at its disposal a pool of cutting-edge world technology solutions. Its gratifying that we had over 130 companies applying to participate in the summit," he said. Over 130 entrepreneurs applied to participate in the summit and 23 start-ups were shortlisted to present their ideas.
First Published on May 13, 2019 04:03 pm

