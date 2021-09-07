MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

HDFC Bank inks MoU with NSIC to offer credit support to MSMEs

The bank will accept loan applications forwarded by NSIC and sanction it on merit and as per its lending norms.

Moneycontrol News
September 07, 2021 / 05:01 PM IST

India's largest private lender, HDFC Bank has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on September 7 with National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) to offer credit support to MSMEs across the country, the lender said in a release.

HDFC Bank will provide MSMEs tailored schemes and extend support to MSME projects, the bank said.

Rahul Shukla, Group Head - Commercial and Rural Banking, HDFC Bank said, “We believe this partnership with NSIC will help expedite the MSME sector growth which is the backbone of the country both in terms of economic development and job creation.”

Under the arrangement, the bank will accept loan applications forwarded by NSIC and sanction it on merit and as per lending norms of the bank, it said. HDFC Bank will finance projects related to the MSME sector at different places where its branches are located or at important industrial centres.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #HDFC Bank
first published: Sep 7, 2021 05:01 pm

