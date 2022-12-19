HDFC Bank in talks for loan of up to $1 billion

live bse live

HDFC Bank is seeking to raise as much as $1 billion via an offshore loan, Bloomberg reported on December 19 citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The loan tenor could range from 1-5 years, the report said citing unidentified sources.

HDFC Bank is seeking to tap the market as early as the coming month, in anticipation of an increase in credit demand.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in July hiked the external commercial borrowing limit to $1.5 billion and raised the all-in-cost ceiling by 100 basis points in select cases up to December 31, 2022.

The minimum average maturity requirement for ECBs in the infrastructure space raised by eligible borrowers has been reduced to three years from the earlier five years.

Additionally, the average maturity requirement for mandatory hedging has been reduced to five years from the earlier 10 years, the central bank announced.

The report of HDFC Bank seeking an offshore loan comes days after the BSE and the NSE gave their nod for the lender's merger with the Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC).

The combined entity will have a combined asset base of around Rs 18 lakh crore. The merger is expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of FY24, subject to regulatory approvals.