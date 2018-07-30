App
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 07:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank board approves fund raising of up to Rs 15,500 crore via QIP, ADR

This will be one of the biggest QIP since the one done by SBI to raise Rs 15,000 crore in June 2017.

HDFC Bank will raise up to Rs 15,500 crore by issue of equity shares through qualified institutional placement (QIP) route and an issue of American Depositary Receipts.

This will be one of the highest QIPs since State Bank of India’s fundraising of Rs 15,000 crore in June 2017. The Cabinet had approved the private lender's capital raising plans in June this year.

HDFC Bank, country's most valued lender, and second largest private bank said its board approved the floor price for the QIP at Rs 2,179.13 per equity share.

The QIP will dilute the bank's equity to the tune of 2.7 percent.

Further, each HDFC Bank ADR represents three equity shares.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, HDFC Bank said, its board has "proposed qualified institutions placement (“QIP”) of equity shares of face value Rs 2 each (“Equity Shares”) and issue of American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”), each ADR representing three Equity Shares (the “ADR Offering”) by HDFC Bank Limited (“Bank”) for an amount up to Rs 15,500 crore."

The approval includes an Rs 8,500-crore infusion from its parent Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), which will allow it to maintain its 25.6 percent current shareholding, potentially leaving about Rs 15,500 crore to be raised from the market.

This share sale will be the first since HDFC Bank raised Rs 10,000 crore through a combination of QIP and American Depository Receipts (ADRs) in February 2015.
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 07:04 pm

